GoChain Reaches Market Cap of $18.47 Million (GO)

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 1st. One GoChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GoChain has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. GoChain has a market capitalization of $18.47 million and approximately $296,446.00 worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GoChain alerts:

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00007271 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000301 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000325 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000097 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000650 BTC.

About GoChain

GO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,138,025,529 coins and its circulating supply is 1,087,150,529 coins. GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoChain is medium.com/gochain . The official website for GoChain is gochain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

GoChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.