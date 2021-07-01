Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.14.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.52. The company had a trading volume of 41,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,251. Gentex has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

In related news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $140,835.48. Also, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $343,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,501 shares of company stock valued at $678,389. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 0.9% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gentex in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gentex in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Gentex in the first quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gentex by 18.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 914,275 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,612,000 after purchasing an additional 140,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.