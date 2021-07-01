Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.80.
Several analysts have issued reports on FOXF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist boosted their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.
Fox Factory stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.64. 795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,493. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Fox Factory has a one year low of $69.95 and a one year high of $166.88.
In other news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total value of $510,316.21. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Fox Factory by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Fox Factory by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000.
Fox Factory Company Profile
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.
