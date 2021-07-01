Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on FOXF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist boosted their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Fox Factory stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.64. 795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,493. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Fox Factory has a one year low of $69.95 and a one year high of $166.88.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.74 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total value of $510,316.21. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Fox Factory by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Fox Factory by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

