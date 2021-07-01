Banco de Sabadell S.A Boosts Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 61.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,220 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,680,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,976,960,000 after purchasing an additional 555,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CME Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,640,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,174,000 after buying an additional 1,004,852 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,200,598,000 after buying an additional 135,019 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in CME Group by 19.1% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,603,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,496,000 after buying an additional 899,549 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in CME Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,574,000 after acquiring an additional 23,139 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $6,114,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at $11,699,378.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total value of $432,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CME. Atlantic Securities cut CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.80.

CME stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $212.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,402. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $221.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

