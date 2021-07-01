AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stake Boosted by Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. AMETEK comprises about 4.9% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $5,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 141,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,057,000 after purchasing an additional 16,072 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,318,000 after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.9% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 397,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,826,000 after acquiring an additional 18,620 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in AMETEK by 1.7% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 68,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on AME shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.17.

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $5,422,534.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,468.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $154,346.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,968.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AME traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,983. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.66. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.74 and a 52 week high of $139.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

