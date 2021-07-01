Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.28% from the company’s current price.

NYSE BNED traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.36. 18,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,822. Barnes & Noble Education has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $378.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.26.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.29). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.28%.

In related news, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,520.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Outerbridge Capital Management sold 108,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $1,035,640.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,130,105 shares of company stock worth $10,074,876. 3.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 31.1% in the first quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,082,000 after buying an additional 264,775 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 503.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,490,000 after buying an additional 665,192 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 195.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 72,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 47,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.18% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

