Banco de Sabadell S.A Acquires 589 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,949 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skye Global Management LP acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $4,593,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $13,448,000. Lee Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 36.8% in the first quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. increased its position in Mastercard by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 5,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MA. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $393.46.

NYSE MA traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $368.51. 103,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,154,277. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.06. The stock has a market cap of $365.21 billion, a PE ratio of 55.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,867 shares of company stock worth $17,773,251 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

