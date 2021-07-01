Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Acquired by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A owned 0.05% of Ciena worth $4,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,877,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $868,808,000 after buying an additional 1,085,289 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 364.0% in the 4th quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 4,652,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649,669 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,655,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $200,027,000 after purchasing an additional 60,976 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,369,672 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $184,388,000 after purchasing an additional 567,568 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,287,000. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

CIEN traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.11. The company had a trading volume of 16,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,373. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $61.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.84.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.15 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $174,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $116,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,099 shares of company stock worth $2,094,531. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

See Also: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.