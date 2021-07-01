Banco de Sabadell S.A Cuts Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Banco de Sabadell S.A lowered its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 51.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,094 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 72,537 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $5,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 229.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at $40,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

In other news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $855,713.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,678.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.48. 7,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,189. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.89 and a 52-week high of $101.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PWR. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.20.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.