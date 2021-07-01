Banco de Sabadell S.A Boosts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 75.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,766 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $7,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.47.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $20,034,166.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,204,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,093,771,897.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 363,158 shares of company stock worth $81,195,348. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LLY stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $230.52. The company had a trading volume of 31,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,595,512. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $239.37. The company has a market cap of $221.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.20.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

