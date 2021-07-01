Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.95% from the stock’s current price.

AYI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.97.

Shares of AYI stock traded down $8.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $178.34. The stock had a trading volume of 10,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,041. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.64. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $87.12 and a one year high of $194.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $776.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

