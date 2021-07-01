Managed Account Services Inc. Sells 2,628 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Managed Account Services Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the quarter. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.72. 462,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,630,297. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $39.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.57.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

