Mirsky Financial Management CORP. Sells 374 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Mirsky Financial Management CORP. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $6,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJS traded up $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $106.33. 10,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,096. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $56.49 and a one year high of $110.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.43.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.