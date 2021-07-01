Managed Account Services Inc. Purchases 212 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Managed Account Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 20,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,449. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.95. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $73.48 and a 12 month high of $104.52.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.