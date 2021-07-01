eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 231,968 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 9,021 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $14,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in eBay by 387.9% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in eBay by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $70.60 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.36 and a 52 week high of $70.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.59.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

