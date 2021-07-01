3,922 Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Acquired by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,922 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,365 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 143,764 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $11,231,000 after purchasing an additional 11,588 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $527,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 831,811 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $64,981,000 after purchasing an additional 31,576 shares during the period. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 10,143 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTSH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of CTSH opened at $69.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.89. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $82.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $199,789.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,897 shares of company stock valued at $704,217. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

