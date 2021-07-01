Brandes Investment Partners LP Purchases 14,082 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,779 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,082 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Oracle by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,644 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 12,049 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust boosted its position in Oracle by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 89,628 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.62.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,547,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $52,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,382,500 shares of company stock worth $500,398,350. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.85. The stock had a trading volume of 197,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,172,320. The stock has a market cap of $220.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.66 and a fifty-two week high of $85.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.86.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

