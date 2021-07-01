Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 203,012 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 4,470,883 shares.The stock last traded at $48.98 and had previously closed at $52.61.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

The company has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a PE ratio of -71.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.56.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 480,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $19,146,000 after acquiring an additional 292,900 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 239,927 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

