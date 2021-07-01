Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Buys 34,970 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 564,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,970 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000.

BSCL stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.10. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,362. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $21.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.11.

