Managed Account Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Managed Account Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 19,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 76,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000.

Shares of SCHG stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $145.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,265. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $101.66 and a one year high of $146.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.64.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

