Barr E S & Co. Buys New Shares in Cascade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CAS)

Barr E S & Co. bought a new position in Cascade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CAS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Separately, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cascade Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $914,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cascade Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CAS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.88. 811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,835. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.89. Cascade Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.45.

Cascade Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus in the areas of financial services industry, such as asset management, consumer and business lending, commercial real estate tech and services, FinTech and business process outsourcing, and InsurTech and insurance services, as well as mortgage origination, housing services, and technology.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cascade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cascade Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascade Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.