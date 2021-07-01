Managed Account Services Inc. Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Managed Account Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $175.23. 6,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,775. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $101.45 and a one year high of $180.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.72.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

