Managed Account Services Inc. Trims Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Managed Account Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVE. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $148.45. 25,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,058. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $105.89 and a 1 year high of $152.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.27.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

