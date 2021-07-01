Nord/LB Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €260.00 Price Target

adidas (FRA:ADS) received a €260.00 ($305.88) price target from research analysts at Nord/LB in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target suggests a potential downside of 17.17% from the company’s previous close.

ADS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($329.41) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €340.00 ($400.00) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €330.00 ($388.24) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €305.63 ($359.56).

adidas stock traded down €3.60 ($4.24) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €313.90 ($369.29). The stock had a trading volume of 646,415 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is €287.71. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

