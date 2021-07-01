Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 147,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,532,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of JFrog as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FROG. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in JFrog by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 557,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,023,000 after buying an additional 317,053 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at about $945,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

FROG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Summit Insights raised shares of JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JFrog presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.12. 13,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,023. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -303.47. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $95.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.84.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.77 million. JFrog’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

