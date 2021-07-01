Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Takes $32.89 Million Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 891,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,886,000. Discovery accounts for 2.1% of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Discovery by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Discovery by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Discovery by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Discovery by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. 57.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.72. 92,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,577,000. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.42. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.13.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

