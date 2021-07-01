Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. decreased its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.24% of Snap-on worth $29,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total value of $5,835,606.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total value of $286,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,082.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,632 shares of company stock valued at $15,793,434 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNA stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $224.23. 1,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,505. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $128.66 and a twelve month high of $259.99. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.03.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 18.44%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

SNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

