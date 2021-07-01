Skye Global Management LP Buys Shares of 8,800 Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Skye Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FATE traded up $2.15 on Thursday, reaching $88.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,515. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.37 and a twelve month high of $121.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of -40.94 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.65.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 461.69% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $11.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $2,233,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,994,550.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $272,807.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,597,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,275 shares of company stock valued at $5,063,008 over the last three months. 18.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FATE shares. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wedbush lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $58.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $84.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

