Barr E S & Co. Lowers Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Barr E S & Co. reduced its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Alleghany Corp DE lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 299,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,606,000 after buying an additional 33,504 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 44,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 83,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total transaction of $1,662,336.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,173.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total transaction of $26,193.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,069.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,490 shares of company stock valued at $5,498,021. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ROK stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $286.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,286. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.57 and a 52-week high of $289.52. The company has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $271.11.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

A number of analysts have commented on ROK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.50.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.