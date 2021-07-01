Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.40-1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.2-8.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.16 billion.Bed Bath & Beyond also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.400-$1.550 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.92. The company had a trading volume of 248,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,602,504. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.94. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.96) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BBBY. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.71.

In other news, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

