Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.97 EPS

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.97, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%.

NYSE:FC traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,284. Franklin Covey has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $33.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.29, a PEG ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Several research analysts have commented on FC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

