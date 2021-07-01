Waters (NYSE:WAT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $350.05

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $350.05 and last traded at $349.57, with a volume of 4331 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $345.61.

WAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.56.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.80.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,459.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Waters during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Waters by 82.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Waters by 25.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waters Company Profile (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

