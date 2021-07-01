Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,328 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 7,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Target by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 78.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $479,094.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,525.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,154.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,084 shares of company stock worth $8,705,658 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $242.21. The stock had a trading volume of 26,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,649. The company has a market capitalization of $119.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.80. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.73 and a fifty-two week high of $243.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.39.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

