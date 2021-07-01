Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Shares Down 2.5%

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) dropped 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.81 and last traded at $28.81. Approximately 107 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 502,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.56.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $555.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.55.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $65.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.55 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 32.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter worth about $541,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 39.5% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 181,965 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 51,518 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 351.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile (NYSE:NMM)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizers, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

