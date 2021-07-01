22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Shares Down 3.5%

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)’s share price fell 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.47 and last traded at $4.47. 16,148 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,143,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th.

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $649.95 million, a P/E ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.12.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 million. 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 74.35% and a negative return on equity of 41.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Clifford B. Fleet sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $597,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,194.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XXII. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,252,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 2,450.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 161,261 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 691.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 166,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 145,593 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 24.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

22nd Century Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops plant-based solutions for the life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.