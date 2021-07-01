Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Trading 5.5% Higher

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) traded up 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.57 and last traded at $10.49. 4,692 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,372,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.53.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.90.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.99 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 51.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,944,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $234,894,000 after buying an additional 3,801,254 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,016,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,421,000 after buying an additional 261,077 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,015,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,903,000 after buying an additional 98,053 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,568,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,575,000 after buying an additional 617,069 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,845,000. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Featured Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.