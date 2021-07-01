Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 77.0% from the May 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsubishi Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mitsubishi Estate from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho downgraded Mitsubishi Estate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Macquarie raised Mitsubishi Estate from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of MITEY traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.14. The stock had a trading volume of 25,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,830. Mitsubishi Estate has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $18.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.76. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 11.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mitsubishi Estate will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 13 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

