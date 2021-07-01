Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,000 shares, a growth of 73.9% from the May 31st total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 424,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

JUVAF traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $0.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,859. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51. Juva Life has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65.

Juva Life Inc engages in the cultivation, research, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products in California. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

