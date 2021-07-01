Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,000 shares, a growth of 73.9% from the May 31st total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 424,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
JUVAF traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $0.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,859. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51. Juva Life has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65.
Juva Life Company Profile
