Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Invests $2.19 Million in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,724,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562,881 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $180,577,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Exelon by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,770,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025,239 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,621,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,316 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Exelon by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,936,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,815 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

EXC traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.71. The company had a trading volume of 48,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,023,785. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $47.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

