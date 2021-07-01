Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth $80,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 98.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

Shares of SJM stock opened at $129.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $102.87 and a 1 year high of $140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,527.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.80.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.