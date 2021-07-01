Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 3,318 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 67.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 40,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,264. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $46.09 and a one year high of $90.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

