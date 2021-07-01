Skye Global Management LP Invests $28.66 Million in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Skye Global Management LP purchased a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 118,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,655,000. PayPal accounts for approximately 0.6% of Skye Global Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $4.58 on Thursday, reaching $286.90. The stock had a trading volume of 170,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,132,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $264.18. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.33 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JMP Securities raised their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.80.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

