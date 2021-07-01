Skye Global Management LP Cuts Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Skye Global Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 240,000 shares during the quarter. Guidewire Software makes up approximately 1.2% of Skye Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Skye Global Management LP owned about 0.73% of Guidewire Software worth $61,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth about $5,349,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 259,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,388,000 after buying an additional 15,210 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 45,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,838,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 328,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,358,000 after buying an additional 24,951 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GWRE shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.86.

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,044 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $117,178.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,843.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $93,944.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,531.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,133 shares of company stock worth $915,349. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GWRE traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $112.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,590. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.76 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of -352.24 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.77.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

