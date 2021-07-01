First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Acquired by Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises 0.7% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 223,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,406,000 after purchasing an additional 75,875 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after buying an additional 15,369 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 74.2% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 308,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,480,000 after buying an additional 131,275 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 591,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,458,000 after buying an additional 18,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $179,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.94. The company had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,437. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.97. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $60.20.

