iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,015 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 16.8% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $43,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $431.19. 202,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,379,188. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $420.79. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $310.25 and a 1 year high of $430.62.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.