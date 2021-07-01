Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fanuc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FANUY traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.97. The stock had a trading volume of 203,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,064. Fanuc has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of 52.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.71.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Fanuc had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Fanuc will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

