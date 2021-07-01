$0.19 EPS Expected for Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Paratek Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 135.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.83 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. WBB Securities raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 34,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $333,330.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 913,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,862,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Woodrow sold 17,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $166,665.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 491,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,772,186.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,107 shares of company stock valued at $573,338 in the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 114,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 54,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,447,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,580,000 after acquiring an additional 416,481 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,524 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 340,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.02. 13,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,091. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.19. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $11.23. The firm has a market cap of $329.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.56.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.