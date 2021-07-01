Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 7,884 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,884 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth $154,432,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,370,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,891,000 after acquiring an additional 934,847 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2,535.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 968,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,801,000 after buying an additional 931,672 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,207,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,634,000 after buying an additional 358,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,005,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,138,000 after buying an additional 270,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAA opened at $168.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $108.63 and a one year high of $172.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.76%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAA. BMO Capital Markets lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.82.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total value of $687,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at $10,790,401.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $99,139.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,730.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,671 shares of company stock valued at $7,103,280. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

