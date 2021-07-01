Optiver Holding B.V. Makes New Investment in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 50,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Newmont by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Newmont by 47.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Newmont stock opened at $63.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $54.18 and a 12-month high of $75.31. The firm has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.27.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $280,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,361,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $191,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,340 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,944 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEM. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

