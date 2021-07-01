Assetmark Inc. Has $34.18 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 666,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,543 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.40% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $34,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 861.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 272,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,997,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5,536.2% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 24,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $51.22 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $51.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.28.

